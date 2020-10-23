This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080856915_0:0:2925:1647_1200x675_80_0_0_36d258cd13dc4a1f593a0b6312efa768.jpg
More and more countries are facing a second wave of COVID-19, with the number of infected people growing steadily. However, life goes on, and a number of events are still taking place across the globe.
The past week has been marked by numerous protests in Thailand, Iraq, Chile, and Spain, a fashion festival in Vilnius, Lithuania, heavy rainfall in Venezuela and the presidential race in the United States.
Sputnik shares with you a compilation of photos to show what has been happening around the world during this truly extraordinary time.
