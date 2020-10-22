Register
22 October 2020
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia

    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    Clay "caganers" representing US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are pictured in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, on 20 October 2020.
    For over three centuries, Catalan people have been adding a figurine of "el caganer" (which literally means "the pooper") to the Christmas nativity scene. It is considered good luck if you find the pooping statuette between the shepherds, sheep, and angels displayed in the scene.

    As the 3 November election in the United States draws closer, more attention is being paid to US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

    Caganer artisan Marc Alos, 49, from the Catalonian town of Toroella de Montgri has presented new figures depicting presidential candidates Trump and Biden caught with their pants down and wearing face masks.

    According to the artist, during the four years of Trump's presidency, he "has been an excellent caganer... in terms of sales".

    Caganer has been an original Catalan way of showing the equality of all people as what the caganer does is done by both queens and peasants, and every living creature. Many celebrities and political figures including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Barack Obama, American actress Marilyn Monroe, and others have been depicted as caganers.

    figures, figure, statuette, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Catalonia
