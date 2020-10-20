https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080825368_0:347:1640:1269_1200x675_80_0_0_648626a4c6695dcaf69eecfe9fab2514.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010201080825878-pin-up-guidelines-for-those-staying-at-home-amid-covid-19-pandemic/
As the coronavirus pandemic keeps spreading all over the world, more COVID-19 art, films and books have been released not to mention the plethora of guidelines which have been issued to help people protect themselves against the highly infectious disease.
Russian artist Andrei Tarusov, who lives in Los Angeles, has drawn a Pin-Up series of pictures called "COVID-19 Survival Guidelines".
"First rule: mask will help you not to spread it (if you’re lucky enough to have it), gloves will help you not to touch suspicious surfaces.. like your face.. and faces of other people", the artists said on his Facebook.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 39.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
All comments
Show new comments (0)