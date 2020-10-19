Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080814355_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_aa2da6e4d651e6986797e97ba123d596.jpg
40 million infected and more than a million dead. These mind-boggling numbers were unimaginable just 10 months ago, when the mysterious bug only began its ominous spread. However, nowadays the world is learning to deal with the pandemic - including through art.
Graffiti as a form of expression, quite often reflects current political affairs and social issues. It's no wonder that in 2020, graffiti artists have found their inspiration in the unprecedented pandemic that continues to infect more and more people.
Sputnik invites you to have a look at some of the most memorable graffiti inspired by the coronavirus pandemic in our latest photo gallery.
