Register
12:11 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish Championships in giant pumpkins, held in Copenhagen, on 10 October 2020.
    • Shoppers at Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch on 3 October 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
    • A girl runs through a pumpkin patch installation during the Halloween at Descanso event at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, U.S., 9 October 2020.
    • Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, 23 September 2020, in Freeport, Maine.
    • A woman reacts during a performance at the ScareCity Drive-in cinema, in Manchester, Britain, 8 October 2020.
    • A girl poses inside a pumpkin house installation during the Halloween at Descanso event at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, US 9 October 2020.
    • Halloween items for sale at a home improvement retailer store in Alhambra, California on 9 September 2020.
    • A vehicle drives through the HAUNT'OWEEN LA Halloween drive-through experience, in Woodland Hills, California, US, 8 October 2020.
    • Pedestrians wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past a tree decorated in pumpkins ahead of Halloween, in Manchester, northern England on 6 October 2020, after localised restrictions were introduced across the country's northwest following a spike in coronavirus cases.
    • Halloween decorations adorn the front yard of a house in the US.
    • A young boy wearing a costume attends Knott's Berry Farm's Halloween-themed attraction in Buena Park, California, US, 25 September 2020.
    • A house with Halloween lighting in a suburb of New York.
    © AFP 2020 / Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish Championships in giant pumpkins, held in Copenhagen, on 10 October 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/12/1080806839_0:246:2363:1575_1200x675_80_0_0_2f04f339320e4da4216137ef380543e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010181080807590-new-masks-for-fall-2020-how-different-countries-prepare-for-halloween/

    Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October, on the eve of All Saints' Day, traditionally considered the only day of the year when the spirits of the dead can return to Earth. Have a look how people around the world are preparing for Halloween in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

    Halloween is most widely celebrated in the US and Canada, where children dress up in costumes and go door to door, asking for candy.

    Tags:
    costume, holiday, Halloween
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
      Last update: 14:16 GMT 17.10.2020
      14:16 GMT 17.10.2020

      No Time to Horse Around: Russian Female Cadets Show Off Riding Skills

      Cavalry might seem a little outdated in the 21st century, but yet there is a certain beauty, elegance, and charm in riding on horseback, especially if the rider is a lady in uniform.

      9
    • This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
      Last update: 14:47 GMT 16.10.2020
      14:47 GMT 16.10.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October

      While the world is fighting the pandemic, with countries introducing more and more restrictions to curb the disease, people are continuing to enjoy their everyday lives: numerous political rallies, sporting events, and festivals have been held across the globe.

      30
    • Last update: 12:38 GMT 15.10.2020
      12:38 GMT 15.10.2020

      It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar

      With each year's seasons of bushfires, firefighting is a truly dignified and much indispensable occupation in Australia. However, besides taking a direct role in saving the country from fires, Australian firefighters have managed to attract funds and attention by taking part in some quite spicy events.

      12
    • Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
      Last update: 15:38 GMT 12.10.2020
      15:38 GMT 12.10.2020

      The Beauty of Autumn Around the World

      Although your newsfeed may already be overloaded with images of autumn leaves and colourful trees, there is never too much of this breathtaking beauty in our life.

      15
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse