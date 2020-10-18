New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween

Halloween is most widely celebrated in the US and Canada, where children dress up in costumes and go door to door, asking for candy.
Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October, on the eve of All Saints' Day, traditionally considered the only day of the year when the spirits of the dead can return to Earth. Have a look how people around the world are preparing for Halloween in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Cavalry might seem a little outdated in the 21st century, but yet there is a certain beauty, elegance, and charm in riding on horseback, especially if the rider is a lady in uniform.
While the world is fighting the pandemic, with countries introducing more and more restrictions to curb the disease, people are continuing to enjoy their everyday lives: numerous political rallies, sporting events, and festivals have been held across the globe.
With each year's seasons of bushfires, firefighting is a truly dignified and much indispensable occupation in Australia. However, besides taking a direct role in saving the country from fires, Australian firefighters have managed to attract funds and attention by taking part in some quite spicy events.
Although your newsfeed may already be overloaded with images of autumn leaves and colourful trees, there is never too much of this breathtaking beauty in our life.
