Register
14:53 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    No Time to Horse Around: Russian Female Cadets Show Off Riding Skills

    Get short URL
    360
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadets from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadets from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadets from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadets from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    • Cadets from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/11/1080798859_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_63dc8573ae828c9c7ee0775df41d57b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010171080799420/

    Cavalry might seem a little outdated in the 21st century, but yet there is a certain beauty, elegance, and charm in riding on horseback, especially if the rider is a lady in uniform.

    Cavalry has historically been an integral part of warfare and even in the present day, cavalry units are still around and quite often serve a ceremonial purpose. Besides this, riding a horse is said to be a great form of exercise.

    The Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School also has horse riding in its curriculum, which is practised by both male and female cadets.

    Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery for you to have a peek at the equestrian exercises performed by the Ryazan school's fearless female cadets.

    Tags:
    Russia, School, horse
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
      Last update: 14:47 GMT 16.10.2020
      14:47 GMT 16.10.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October

      While the world is fighting the pandemic, with countries introducing more and more restrictions to curb the disease, people are continuing to enjoy their everyday lives: numerous political rallies, sporting events, and festivals have been held across the globe.

      30
    • Last update: 12:38 GMT 15.10.2020
      12:38 GMT 15.10.2020

      It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar

      With each year's seasons of bushfires, firefighting is a truly dignified and much indispensable occupation in Australia. However, besides taking a direct role in saving the country from fires, Australian firefighters have managed to attract funds and attention by taking part in some quite spicy events.

      12
    • Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
      Last update: 15:38 GMT 12.10.2020
      15:38 GMT 12.10.2020

      The Beauty of Autumn Around the World

      Although your newsfeed may already be overloaded with images of autumn leaves and colourful trees, there is never too much of this breathtaking beauty in our life.

      15
    • Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
      Last update: 11:41 GMT 11.10.2020
      11:41 GMT 11.10.2020

      Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan

      The history of bodybuilding dates back to the 19th century, when German athlete and showman Eugen Sandow started so-called muscle-display performances in England.

      15
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse