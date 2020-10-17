No Time to Horse Around: Russian Female Cadets Show Off Riding Skills

Cavalry has historically been an integral part of warfare and even in the present day, cavalry units are still around and quite often serve a ceremonial purpose. Besides this, riding a horse is said to be a great form of exercise.
The Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School also has horse riding in its curriculum, which is practised by both male and female cadets.
Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery for you to have a peek at the equestrian exercises performed by the Ryazan school's fearless female cadets.
