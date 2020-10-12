The Beauty of Autumn Around the World

Autumn, that season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, that close bosom friend of the maturing sun is, rightly, the favourite season of millions of people around the world. And, in the northern hemisphere, it is now in full swing.
A period of quite warm and dry weather during which all fruit is filled "with ripeness to the core" and the leaves in the trees turn such a vivid range of yellows and reds, is, however, so short it would be a sin not to enjoy the amazing display nature has prepared for us.
Check out Sputnik's gallery and enjoy some meditative moments while drinking in some magnificent autumn landscapes.
