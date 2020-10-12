The Beauty of Autumn Around the World

Register
    • A woman hold an umbrella and poses for a photo on a sunny autumn day in Tsaritsyno Park in Moscow on 2 October 2020.
    • A stag barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, 11 October 2020.
    • Autumn colours are seen above the tree line in the Scandinavian Mountains in Sweden's Jamtland Harjedalen region, below Helags (Maajaelkie in the indigenous Sami language), Sweden's highest peak south of the Arctic circle, 22 September 2020.
    • Autumn in Lichfield City, England
    • Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    • Foliage from Boreas Pass in Colorado, US, at Golden Hour.
    • An autumn leaf lies on the pier at lake Woerthsee near the small village of Inning, southern Germany, during rainy autumn weather on 7 October 2020.
    • Passersby walk along an alley as it snows in Novosibirsk.
    • The Virginia creeper outside the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tea room starts to turn red as autumn arrives in Llanrwst, Britain, 21 September 2020.
    • A woman walks with a child in a Moscow park on 11 October 2020.
    • Photos taken around in Haute-Savoie in the French Alps in autumn mainly near Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval, Refuge des Fonts, Trè le Saix and Maison la Cerisaie.
    • Autumn in the US state of Minnesota.
    • A walk in an autumn forest in Norway.
    • The leaves on the trees and the scrub change colour along the banks of the River Gorge on the St Paul, Minnesota side of the Mississippi River, Thursday, 8 October 2020.
    • A motor travels along the Utah State Route 92, the section known as the Alpine Loop Scenic Highway, Friday, 2 October 2020, in Provo, Utah.
    © AFP 2020 / Dimitar Dilkoff
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080745046_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0fa850197405e142ba4d62f53622cca2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010121080745893-the-beauty-of-autumn-around-the-world/

    Although your newsfeed may already be overloaded with images of autumn leaves and colourful trees, there is never too much of this breathtaking beauty in our life.

    Autumn, that season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, that close bosom friend of the maturing sun is, rightly, the favourite season of millions of people around the world. And, in the northern hemisphere, it is now in full swing.

    A period of quite warm and dry weather during which all fruit is filled "with ripeness to the core" and the leaves in the trees turn such a vivid range of yellows and reds, is, however, so short it would be a sin not to enjoy the amazing display nature has prepared for us.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery and enjoy some meditative moments while drinking in some magnificent autumn landscapes.

    More photos

    • Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
      Last update: 11:41 GMT 11.10.2020
      11:41 GMT 11.10.2020

      Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan

      The history of bodybuilding dates back to the 19th century, when German athlete and showman Eugen Sandow started so-called muscle-display performances in England.

      15
    • This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
      Last update: 12:45 GMT 09.10.2020
      12:45 GMT 09.10.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October

      The past week has been marked by tragic developments taking place in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are conducting combat operations against each other.

      31
    • Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
      Last update: 13:30 GMT 07.10.2020
      13:30 GMT 07.10.2020

      Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week

      Fashion Week has been in full swing in Paris, with the conceptual, provocative, sophisticated, and cinematic designers showcasing what women will be wearing from next September.

      18
    • Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
      Last update: 11:22 GMT 05.10.2020
      11:22 GMT 05.10.2020

      'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary

      The most unusual and romantic championship has been held in Hungary - a wife-carrying competition. One of the conditions is that the spouse must literally be on the husband's neck, so the faster the man runs, the better off he'll be.

      6
