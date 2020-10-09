This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery includes a compilation of photos to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening around the world during this truly extraordinary time.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, several countries are re-imposing restrictions, urging people to avoid public places. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden continue their rivalry after the first presidential debate in the United States.
