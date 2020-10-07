Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week

From 28 September to 6 October 2020, Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 was held in Paris, the world capital of the fashion industry.
Fashion houses Chanel, Marine Serre, Kenzo, Christian Dior, Chloé, Nina Ricci, Elie Saab, and others showcased their new collections. Some shows were broadcast online, while others were conducted in a regular way with attendees sitting socially distanced with masks on according to COVID-19 restrictions.
From elegant white outfits and vintage denim to tropical-print dresses and multicoloured leather outfits, find inspiration for the latest looks in our selection.
