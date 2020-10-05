https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669276_0:238:2922:1882_1200x675_80_0_0_aac6a1a8c0dd99ff032d03e7426e7070.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010051080669617-Old-Ball-Chain-Wife-Carrying-Competition-in-Hungary/
The most unusual and romantic championship has been held in Hungary - a wife-carrying competition. One of the conditions is that the spouse must literally be on the husband's neck, so the faster the man runs, the better off he'll be.
A 260-metre obstacle course with water hazards, mud pits, uphill climbs, and steep descents was the recent location for an unusual competition in Hungary. The couple that can cope with all of the difficulties presented by the course receives a prize - as much beer as the champion's wife weighs. The race not only tests speed and endurance, but the strength of the marriage bond.
All comments
Show new comments (0)