This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October

This past week, the world has followed dramatic developments unfolding in the Caucasus Mountain region of Nagorno-Karabakh that became a hotspot of hostilities, after Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic ocean, all eyes and ears were directed to the first presidential debate in Ohio between the incumbent President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Sputnik invites you to have a glimpse at the photos of these and other events in our latest photogallery in which professional photographers from all over the globe captured the most memorable moments of this past week.
