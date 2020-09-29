Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry in the early hours of 27 September reported an outbreak of clashes along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority area that proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has since sought recognition.
Soon after the initial reports, the Armenian Defence Ministry stated that troops of the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had stopped an "offensive operation" by Azerbaijan on the contact line in the region.
Yerevan and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic promptly made the decision to introduce martial law and announced a full-scale mobilisation. Baku, for its part, declared partial martial law and refrained from a general mobilisation.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh have all reported casualties.
Sputnik has compiled photos depicting the aftermath of the initial shelling in the region, along with the destruction caused by the large-scale hostilities in the area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)