15:32 GMT27 September 2020
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe

    News
    All news
    All news
    • Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than ten thousand Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    • Maasai women sing for their men of Matapato clan before attending the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya 23 September 2020.
    • Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya September 23 2020.
    • Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than ten thousand Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    • Maasai men of Matapato clan apply red orchre before attending the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya 23 September 2020.
    • Maasai women gather to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than ten thousand Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    • A Maasai moran, or warrior, takes a photograph with his smartphone using a selfie stick as he attends an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than ten thousand Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    • Maasai women sing for their men of Matapato clan before attending the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage,o after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya 23 September 2020.
    • Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage, after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya 23 September 2020.
    • A Maasai moran, or warrior, wears sandals made from piece of a tire as he and others take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020.
    © AP Photo
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than ten thousand Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    On 23 September, a rare initiation ritual to turn junior warriors into elders took place in the African Maasai tribe living in Kenya. According to ancient rules, 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats were brought to the ceremony. Several bulls were sacrificed. The rest of the animals were fried to treat everyone.

    About 15,000 Maasai men from all over Kenya and neighboring Tanzania gathered for the initiation ceremony in Kajiado district, 128km from the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

    To participate in the ceremony, the men donned red robes and an array of colored jewelry. Many of the participants in the ceremony were accompanied by their wives.

    More photos

    • Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
      Last update: 10:34 GMT 26.09.2020
      10:34 GMT 26.09.2020

      Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life

      On 23 September 1848, an American businessman from Maine, John B. Curtis, came up with the idea to produce a chewing gum - he simply packed pieces of tree resin into pieces of paper and sold it as State Of Maine Pure Spruce Gum.

      10
    • A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
      Last update: 19:03 GMT 25.09.2020
      19:03 GMT 25.09.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September

      From the presidential inauguration in protest-hit Belarus to demonstrations against Julian Assange's extradition to the United States, from a bodybuilding championship in Russia to an NFL football game in the United States, from floods in India to storms in Greece - this past week can hardly be called uneventful.

      18
    • Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
      Last update: 17:48 GMT 24.09.2020
      17:48 GMT 24.09.2020

      Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World

      The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people live in many countries. Wearing masks, social distancing.... These rules are already ingrained and, in many places, have become the 'new normal'. Have a look at pictures from different countries in our photo gallery.

      17
    • President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
      Last update: 13:36 GMT 23.09.2020
      13:36 GMT 23.09.2020

      Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID

      The annual debate was held this year under the unprecedented circumstances created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, due to which most of the head of states' addresses had to be pre-recorded.

      20
