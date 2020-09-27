Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080577484_0:76:2825:1666_1200x675_80_0_0_3b9847f6f0c1b17ff7fb37a2af3bc33e.jpg
On 23 September, a rare initiation ritual to turn junior warriors into elders took place in the African Maasai tribe living in Kenya. According to ancient rules, 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats were brought to the ceremony. Several bulls were sacrificed. The rest of the animals were fried to treat everyone.
About 15,000 Maasai men from all over Kenya and neighboring Tanzania gathered for the initiation ceremony in Kajiado district, 128km from the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.
To participate in the ceremony, the men donned red robes and an array of colored jewelry. Many of the participants in the ceremony were accompanied by their wives.
