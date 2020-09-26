Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080578195_0:134:2149:1343_1200x675_80_0_0_9e4e987e4d73585a616591d92110fe0d.jpg
On 23 September 1848, an American businessman from Maine, John B. Curtis, came up with the idea to produce a chewing gum - he simply packed pieces of tree resin into pieces of paper and sold it as State Of Maine Pure Spruce Gum.
Chewing gum is famous all over the world. Adults and children love it in all its array of flavours and colours. But not many are aware that this staple of modern life was invented almost two hundred years ago with 23 September considered chewing gum's birthday.
Sputnik presents you with archived photos of advertisements for chewing gum: have a look at how people chewed in the past.
