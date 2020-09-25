Register
25 September 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September

    • A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    • Members of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion parade dressed up as an elephant under the motto there’s an elephant in the room that we aren’t talking about on September 21, 2020 in Oslo during a protest against the government's oil policy.
    • Indonesian villagers at the foot of the active volcano Sinabung in the province of North Sumatra.
    • Participants of Moscow marathon 2020.
    • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sworn in for the sixth term in Minsk.
    • A woman posing for a photo during an aeronautics festival in Crimea.
    • People pose for photos among a field of cosmos flowers in a car park before high-rise apartment buildings in Goyang, west of Seoul on September 22, 2020.
    • Acrobats perform as they wear face masks during a protest against government's decision to close beaches during the three-week nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept 19, 2020. Israel went back into a full lockdown on Friday to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has steadily worsened for months as its government has been plagued by indecision and infighting.
    • T-72 tanks during Kavkaz-2020 drills in Novorossiysk, Russia.
    • A man pushes a taxi through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, September 23 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    • Protests in Minsk against the results of the presidential election.
    • A dancer performs in protest opposite the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, in London, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, as the Julian Assange extradition hearing to the US continues.
    • Yachts are pushed ashore following a storm at the village of Agia Efimia, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos, battered parts of central Greece and some of the western Ionian islands, as emergency workers rescued more than 600 people.
    • Hasidic Jewish pilgrims dance as they gather in front of Ukrainian border guards at the checkpoint Novaya Guta near Novaya Guta, Belarus, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Ukrainian officials say that thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stuck on the Ukrainian border due to coronavirus restrictions have started turning back. About 2,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims traveled to Belarus's border with Ukraine in hope of traveling to the Ukrainian city of Uman to visit the grave of an important Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810, Nachman of Breslov.
    • Participants perform on stage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia September 19, 2020. Picture taken September 19, 2020.
    • A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 women's collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2020. Picture taken September 23, 2020.
    • An adult male jaguar named Guarani responds to stimuli from his caregiver while receiving veterinary care, food and treatment at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. Picture taken September 19, 2020.
    • A girl catches a fish in the marshes of the southern district of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province, about 120 kilometres northwest of the southern city of Basra, on September 23, 2020. - Iraq's southern marshes are blossoming thanks to a wave of ecotourists picnicking and paddling down their replenished river bends.
    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    From the presidential inauguration in protest-hit Belarus to demonstrations against Julian Assange's extradition to the United States, from a bodybuilding championship in Russia to an NFL football game in the United States, from floods in India to storms in Greece - this past week can hardly be called uneventful.

    Embark on a virtual trip around various corners of our planet and catch up on the most memorable moments of this past week captured by professional photographers in Sputnik's latest photo gallery put up especially for you by our team.

    Greece, India, Assange, Belarus, photo
