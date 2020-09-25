This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September

Embark on a virtual trip around various corners of our planet and catch up on the most memorable moments of this past week captured by professional photographers in Sputnik's latest photo gallery put up especially for you by our team.
From the presidential inauguration in protest-hit Belarus to demonstrations against Julian Assange's extradition to the United States, from a bodybuilding championship in Russia to an NFL football game in the United States, from floods in India to storms in Greece - this past week can hardly be called uneventful.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people live in many countries. Wearing masks, social distancing.... These rules are already ingrained and, in many places, have become the 'new normal'. Have a look at pictures from different countries in our photo gallery.
The annual debate was held this year under the unprecedented circumstances created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, due to which most of the head of states' addresses had to be pre-recorded.
From September 19 to 21, Russia is marking the 640th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo, one of the most important military conflicts in the nation's history, as it prompted the rise of the Grand Duchy of Moscow and led to the formation of the modern Russian state.
The most beautiful women from 20 Venezuelan states, the Guayana Region (as part of Amazonas, Bolívar and Delta Amacuro states) and the Capital District of the country will compete for the title of Miss Venezuela.
