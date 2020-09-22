Fairest of Them All: Gorgeous Contestants Prepare for Miss Venezuela Beauty Pageant in Caracas

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080534849_0:183:3073:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_67245f254f4b20e402d4e0ad61003883.jpg
The most beautiful women from 20 Venezuelan states, the Guayana Region (as part of Amazonas, Bolívar and Delta Amacuro states) and the Capital District of the country will compete for the title of Miss Venezuela.
Miss Venezuela 2020 will mark the 67th edition of the beauty pageant, that will take place on 24 September at Estudio 1 de Venevision in Caracas, Venezuela.
The three winners will represent Venezuela at Miss Universe 2020, Miss World 2021 and Miss International 2021, respectively.
At the end of the event, Thalia Olvino, Miss Venezuela 2019, will crown her successor. Additionally, Isabella Rodriguez, Miss Venezuela 2018, will crown Miss World Venezuela, and Melissa Jimenez, Miss International Venezuela 2019, will crown her successor.
