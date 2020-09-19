Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080510809_0:102:2048:1254_1200x675_80_0_0_b772559577383e2db29acca7958cc0ca.jpg
As September comes to an end, we should start preparing for long cold evenings. Warm and cosy clothes are essential at this time so it could be useful to hunt for some sources of inspiration before we start our autumn shopping.
The clothes we wear to a great extent depend on the climate in which we live.
In Russia, people have to accept that winters can be very long and cold. In Soviet times, before global warming had injected an element of uncertainty into the weather, fur coats and hats were on the list of closet essentials for everyone.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for a journey into the world of Soviet fashion of the 1960s and 1970s.
