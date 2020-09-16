Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training

According to media reports, the 18-year-old princess will take part in all kinds of activities which are on the training program's list, including morning exercise routines and practise of using an assault rifle.
This year, the camp's military training course was reduced from six to four weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Princess Elizabeth was born on 25 October 2001 and is the eldest child of King Albert II and Queen Mathilde.
In 2013, her father took the oath of office as King of the Belgians, and Princess Elisabeth became heir apparent to the throne and as such bears the title of Duchess of Brabant.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)