To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic

The northernmost region of the Earth consists of the Arctic Ocean, adjacent seas, and parts of Alaska (United States), Canada, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, and Sweden. Several countries are seriously committed to projecting military power and their interests in the Arctic Ocean.
Russia and China have scheduled their joint Arctic expedition, which was programmed for the summer, by one year, to 2021.
Scientists are planning to study the life of marine animals, look into a link between the Arctic’s transformation and global climate change, and offer recommendations to optimise traffic along the Northern Sea Route.
