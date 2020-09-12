This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September

The past week was marked by numerous festivals and events in various countries, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, the Moscow City Day celebrations, and the Hungry Ghost Festival in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Amid the festivities, however, there have also been some disturbing incidents, such as a large fire that burnt down the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos, as well as a fire in the Port of Beirut, just a few weeks after a huge explosion razed the port to the ground.
Check out the gallery to make sure that you have not missed the most significant events in the world during the last week.
