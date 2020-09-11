US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack

In September 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists violently commandeered four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon.
The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington.
Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks, while another estimated 3,000 have succumbed since that time to diseases caused by working around 'Ground Zero', the site of the collapsed towers.
WARNING: Some of the following photos may offend sensibilities
All comments
Show new comments (0)