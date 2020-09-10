Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080417773_0:2:3638:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1799e3ab9054613f28b458caf3786722.jpg
The Moscow metro is one of the most distinctive places in the Russian capital. Once built to fulfil practical aims, including as a bomb shelter, the Moscow metro has turned into a tourist attraction flaunting its architecture, design and sculpture.
A consortium led by Zaha Hadid Architects Ltd that also includes A-project (Moscow), Arup Lighting (London), Systematica s.l.r (Milan) has developed a concept for one of Moscow's new metro stations Klenovy Bulvar (Maple Avenue).
The authors of the project said that they wanted the new station to be elegant, light, modern, simple and with clear navigation that has clean lines, transparency and intuitive visual guidance for users.
The architects have managed to create a memorable image by coming up with a lighting scheme without visible light sources.
