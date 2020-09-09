Register
09 September 2020
    Photo

    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work

    • A makeup artist adjusts the hair on a wax statue of Nicole Kidman while on display in front of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 17, 2013.
    • Students body paint a model during a workshop by Spanish artist Claudia Sahuquillo at the Barcelona 080 Fashion Week in Barcelona on February 5, 2020.
    • Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    • A make-up artist applies makeup on a humanoid robot named Pikarin, which resembles a Tokyo University of Science student named Hikari, at the Homecare and Rehabilitation Exhibition in Tokyo, 03 October 2007. University professor assistant professor Hiroshi Kobayashi developed the robot which can express emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, and surprise.
    • A make-up artist paints a model's face during the opening of ninth International Festival of Hairdresser Art Crystal Angel in Kiev on April 14, 2010.
    • A makeup artist works on a model backstage at the dapperQ fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York.
    • A makeup artist prepares a model backstage before CG fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at La Sirena on September 9, 2016 in New York City.
    • A makeup artist works on a model in the backstage of the Prabal Gurung show at the Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
    • Several stylists prepare a model's hair backstage for the new Spring Summer 2008 collection by Danish designers Munthe Plus Simonsen during a fashion show at City Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2007.
    • Final adjustments are made to the wax figure of American recording artist Katy Perry, by studio artist Caryn Bloom, at Madame Tussauds, London. April 02, 2014.
    • Model Sinya and makeup artist Melly Rontal is seen backstage during the Tracy Reese Fall 2005 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park February 6, 2005 in New York City.
    • Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • An inmate has her hair washed as she prepares to compete in the 13th annual Miss Talavera Bruce beauty pageant at the penitentiary the pageant is named for, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
    • Dutch model Romee Strijd prepares for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in hair and make-up backstage on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City.
    • A makeup artist works backstage during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios on March 29, 2004 in Culver City, California.
    A makeup artist adjusts the hair on a wax statue of Nicole Kidman while on display in front of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 17, 2013.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080408288_0:369:2973:2041_1200x675_80_0_0_559c34227bf44c1dc5b937750e7b2732.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202009091080409133-The-Art-of-Creating-Beauty-Makeup-Artists-and-Hairdressers-at-Work/

    People have been using makeup for many centuries, with the earliest historical record of it coming from Egypt, around 3100-2907 BC.

    Since then, the art of makeup has undergone a significant transformation but it still serves the same purposes: to take care of one's skin and hair and to enhance or alter a person's appearance.

    Makeup artists and hairdressers are always there at theatres, TV studios, music festivals and fashion shows to prepare actors, models and other participants for an event.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to have a look behind the curtains of some fashion shows and film festivals.

    hairdresser, makeup, models
