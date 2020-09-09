The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080408288_0:369:2973:2041_1200x675_80_0_0_559c34227bf44c1dc5b937750e7b2732.jpg
People have been using makeup for many centuries, with the earliest historical record of it coming from Egypt, around 3100-2907 BC.
Since then, the art of makeup has undergone a significant transformation but it still serves the same purposes: to take care of one's skin and hair and to enhance or alter a person's appearance.
Makeup artists and hairdressers are always there at theatres, TV studios, music festivals and fashion shows to prepare actors, models and other participants for an event.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to have a look behind the curtains of some fashion shows and film festivals.
