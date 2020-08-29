Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1d/1080312499_0:0:1923:1082_1200x675_80_0_0_ad75c3715b11180e9a9f4f326be3d88a.jpg
The USSR conducted the test of the most powerful thermonuclear bomb on 30 October 1961. Previously classified photos of this landmark event were released by Rosatom earlier this week.
The AN602 nuclear bomb, codenamed Tsar Bomba, went down in history as the most powerful bomb, having a blast yield of 50 megatons of TNT.
It was tested over the Sukhoy Nos cape on Novaya Zemlya's Severny Island in Russia's north at an altitude of 4,000 metres.
Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, has unveiled previously classified photos of the test, which Sputnik welcomes you to have a look at in our photo gallery.
