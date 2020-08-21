In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080225147_0:54:1200:729_1200x675_80_0_0_6208430ed85c358b7fad05c73855bb44.png
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that there are about 41,000 women serving in the Russian Armed Forces, including 44 colonels. Soon several dozen female pilots will be added to this number as the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School has been tutoring female military pilots since 2017.
Female cadets at a military aviation school in Krasnodar, Russia, named after Hero of the USSR Anatoly Serov started their training in June, learning to takeoff into the air themselves, conducting flights and performing landings.
Сheck out a selection of photos compiled by Sputnik, showing the wonderful Russian ladies who decided to pursue a high-powered and challenging career in the Russian Air Force.
