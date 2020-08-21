Register
21 August 2020
    Photo

    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    A female cadet at the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School prepares for her first training flight on the L-39 Albatross aircraft at the Kushchevskaya airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    Sputnik International
    Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that there are about 41,000 women serving in the Russian Armed Forces, including 44 colonels. Soon several dozen female pilots will be added to this number as the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School has been tutoring female military pilots since 2017.

    Female cadets at a military aviation school in Krasnodar, Russia, named after Hero of the USSR Anatoly Serov started their training in June, learning to takeoff into the air themselves, conducting flights and performing landings.

    Сheck out a selection of photos compiled by Sputnik, showing the wonderful Russian ladies who decided to pursue a high-powered and challenging career in the Russian Air Force.

    pilots, Russian Armed Forces, armed forces, Russia
    • Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
      Last update: 11:30 GMT 19.08.2020
      11:30 GMT 19.08.2020

      Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process

      Last week, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute with support from the Russian Defence Ministry and the Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the country has already received preliminary requests for one billion vaccine doses from over 20 countries.

      Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine
      13
    • Last update: 12:45 GMT 18.08.2020
      12:45 GMT 18.08.2020

      When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills

      People have been extracting oil for many decades with the first oil wells dating back to the fourth century. The first Industrial Revolution brought not only a fast pace of social development but increased demand for oil supplies.

      11
    • This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
      Last update: 11:46 GMT 14.08.2020
      11:46 GMT 14.08.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August

      This week has been full of events in various places around the globe: while people in some countries held massive festivals, many cities were hit by violent protests. Nature has also been treating people in very different ways: while some countries experienced severe heat, with people crowding the beaches, others suffered from disastrous floods.

      30
    • Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
      Last update: 11:09 GMT 13.08.2020
      11:09 GMT 13.08.2020

      Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!

      Siberia is often associated with biting frost and an inhospitable climate, evoking a stereotypical image of the never-ending Russian winter. In fact, however, summers in Siberia can be quite hot and favourable for all sorts of activities.

      14
