This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August

This week has been full of events in various places around the globe: while people in some countries held massive festivals, many cities were hit by violent protests. Nature has also been treating people in very different ways: while some countries experienced severe heat, with people crowding the beaches, others suffered from disastrous floods.
Sputnik has picked impressive photos from across the world so that the most important moments of the week won't be lost in the intense news flow of the hot summer.
Siberia is often associated with biting frost and an inhospitable climate, evoking a stereotypical image of the never-ending Russian winter. In fact, however, summers in Siberia can be quite hot and favourable for all sorts of activities.
At least once in their lives everybody has had the idea of going somewhere far, far away, where there is no evil boss, household chores, and where no one will surely "nag" over trifles. We're all looking for a peaceful and quiet place to stay.
The Russian capital is one of the 20 most visited cities in Europe and the tourist flow has almost doubled over the past eight years. Moscow has everything a tourist city needs, including developed infrastructure, high-quality hotel services, places of interest, and an extensive public transportation network.
Lakes are natural bodies of water formed as a result of melting glaciers, earthquakes, or as a consequence of volcanic eruptions.
