To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia

Moscow's unique history and its rich culture have been attracting tourists from all over the globe for decades.
The city is famous for its historic buildings, museums, and monuments, with one of the most beautiful underground systems in the world as well as eye-catching parks.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of countries around the world took quarantine measures and closed their borders to foreigners, suspending regular air and rail links. Transport links between various countries have recently been gradually resuming with the improving coronavirus situation.
On 24 July, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated that the country would resume air traffic with Great Britain, Turkey, and Tanzania on 1 August.
