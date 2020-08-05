‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080067174_0:26:3072:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_5fd1a33fc8995ea0ed1b977e738dea1c.jpg
A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT) on 4 August. The epicentre of the blast was the Port of Beirut and, according to the city’s Governor Marwan Abboud, over half of the buildings in the country’s capital were damaged.
Dozens of people were killed and thousands injured in an explosion in the Port of Beirut on Tuesday, with hospitals overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.
The death toll from the blast continues to rise, while the damage from the explosion in the city's port is reportedly estimated at about $3-5 billion.
According to the authorities, the blast was likely caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.
