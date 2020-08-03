Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080043931_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b15e7034c56d7c94c52504fd2fd0f186.jpg
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has already spread to all corners of the world, the organisers of ChinaJoy or China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference still decided to hold the largest gaming and digital entertainment exhibition in the country.
The ChinaJoy expo was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in China from 31 July to 3 August, with thousands of people attending the various events.
Visitors of the expo were strongly advised to wear face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The exposition showcases online games, console games, web games, and hardware related to digital entertainment, etc.; it is considered one of the best venues where game companies can directly interact with and offer demonstrations for gamers.
