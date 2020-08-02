Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080037018_0:346:3027:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1ef932f6b19f3d121dacc58e1ec1538c.jpg
Russia celebrates Airborne Forces Day every year on 2 August. The Russian President decreed it a holiday on 31 May 2006.
The Russian Airborne Troops are a military branch of the country's Armed Forces. Their mission is to attack the enemy from the air and carry out operations behind enemy lines in order to disrupt its command and communications as well as capture or destroy the enemy's weapons. They are also trained to defend certain areas, exposed flanks and perform other tasks. In peacetime, the airborne troops mainly maintain combat and mobilisation readiness.
