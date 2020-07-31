This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 July

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080022625_0:89:3274:1931_1200x675_80_0_0_c5690aae3abc78bdfd96cdcdedaf682f.jpg
Nations across the globe are continuing to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with some of them reporting record daily increases. Meanwhile, life still continues as normal in some parts of our planet.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a compilation of photos to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening across the globe during this truly extraordinary time.
From the Navy Day parade in Russia to floods in Pakistani metropolis Karachia after heavy rains, from Muslim pilgrims maintaining social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca to protests against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
