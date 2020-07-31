Register
31 July 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 25 - 31 July

    News
    All news
    All news
    • Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company Ballet de Monterrey, where some dancers were laid off due to the lack of economic resources caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico, 11 June 2020.
    • People wait for the start of The Persians, an ancient Greek drama by Aeschylus first performed in 472 BC, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ancient amphitheatre of Epidaurus, Greece, 24 July 2020.
    • A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, US 27 July 2020.
    • Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 29 July 2020.
    • Sailors of Russia's Black Sea Fleet at a Navy Day parade at the Novorossiysk naval base.
    • A man gets into a Lada car during a parade for the 50th anniversary of the brand in Varbuse, Estonia 25 July 2020. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
    • An aerial view shows a woman enjoying the sea on a beach of the small island of Chrysi, south of Crete on 26 July 2020. Chrissi is protected as an area of intense natural beauty. The island has the largest naturally formed Juniperus macrocarpa forest in Europe.
    • Relatives of victims killed by COVID-19 fix the graves in a special area of the Municipal Pantheon of Valle de Chalco, State of Mexico, on 28 July 2020.
    • A girl looks at a street entertainer wearing a bear costume in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev during a hot summer day on 24 July 2020.
    • A young sheep farmer drags one of his sheep toward the sea in order to clean it in Dakar on 28 July 2020, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), known as Tabaski in Western Africa. - Sheep farmers are starting to fill the streets of the Senegalese capital with their sheep ahead of the festival, when prices of their anmials can range from one hundred thousand West African Francs(CFA) to four million CFA (7000 US dollars).
    • A Palestinian woman picks up prickly pears in the southern Gaza Strip 29 July 2020.
    • A worker holds Gharials or fish-eating crocodiles, newly hatched in captivity at Chennai Snake park in Chennai on 24 July 2020.
    • Commuters cross a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on 27 July 2020.
    • Pianist Cecile Wouters and singer Evelyne Zou perform on a lake during a rehearsal of their show Melting Flotte at the Chateau de Ricquebourg in Ricquebourg, France 24 July 2020.
    • Tourists near the Chegem waterfalls in Kabardino-Balkaria.
    • A member of the joint services military honor guard collapsed in the heat before carrying the flag-draped casket of US congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC 27 July 2020.
    • Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) and Commander of the Western Military District Alexander Zhuravlev (left) in the cabin of the presidential boat during the transition to the water area of the Gulf of Finland.
    • This picture taken on 26 July 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 27 July shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending a ceremony to confer Paektusan commemorative pistols on leading commanding officers of DPRK armed forces on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean War ceasefire in Pyongyang.
    • Police use water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem 26 July 2020.
    • People dressed as hummingbirds perform during the so-called Alas de distancia strategy, which seeks to promote self-care practices, mainly physical distancing, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bogota on 24 July 2020. Bogota, which has almost a third of the 211,038 infections recorded in the country since March 6, is trying to avoid the collapse of its intensive care facilities which have reached 91.5 percent occupancy, according to official figures.
    • Israeli soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, not far from Lebanon's border, Tuesday, 28 July 2020. Lebanon's prime minister has accused Israel of provoking a dangerous escalation along the border in an attempt to modify the mandate of a U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon.
    • A rainbow and dark clouds are seen over the city of Dortmund, western Germany on 26 July 2020.
    Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey", where some dancers were laid off due to the lack of economic resources caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico, 11 June 2020.
    Nations across the globe are continuing to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with some of them reporting record daily increases. Meanwhile, life still continues as normal in some parts of our planet.

    Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a compilation of photos to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening across the globe during this truly extraordinary time.

    From the Navy Day parade in Russia to floods in Pakistani metropolis Karachia after heavy rains, from Muslim pilgrims maintaining social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca to protests against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.

    pandemic, protests, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion

    27.07.2020
      27.07.2020

      Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City

      Established in 2017, Human Connection Arts is a body art event that tries to build a world where all people regardless of their race, gender, size, shape, age, and even political views are accepted.

    24.07.2020
      24.07.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July

      While the world continues to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, with nations anticipating a possible second wave of COVID-19, life goes on despite the crisis.

    Man dressed as the Night King from Game of Thrones, attends Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego.
      23.07.2020
      23.07.2020

      The Night King or Joker: Comic-Con's Best Cosplays in Recent Years

      In honour of the virtual opening of the festival, we invite you to look at the best cosplays of recent years in our photo gallery!

    Federal police officers at the scene of the protests
      22.07.2020
      22.07.2020

      'Feds Go Home': Havoc in Portland, Oregon as City Consumed by Anti-Racism Protests

      The city of Portland has been hit by nightly protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, catalysed by George Floyd's murder by a police officer in late May. As the protests turned violent, President Donald Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers to the city to contain the disturbances.

