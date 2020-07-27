Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079991394_0:64:3283:1910_1200x675_80_0_0_2701ef0952acfcb605d787ecbdf9ac38.jpg
Established in 2017, Human Connection Arts is a body art event that tries to build a world where all people regardless of their race, gender, size, shape, age, and even political views are accepted.
The theme of this year's event is "Vision" with Andy Golub, the founder of the movement having created a series of Human Canvas Paintings with models forming their bodies together to become one huge painting.
Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event was organised with full adherence to people's safety - all models, staff, and volunteers wore masks, painting stations were placed six-feet apart and hand sanitisers were made available to participants.
