22 July 2020
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option

    • European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    • Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and Israeli Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay give elbow bump greetings during their meeting in Jerusalem 20 July 2020.
    • Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayeh (R) greets a journalist with an elbow bump following a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on 9 June 2020. - Palestinians have sent the diplomatic Quartet a response to the US Mideast plan which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Shtayyeh said.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with an elbow bump during a meeting on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium 18 July 2020.
    • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during their meeting in Moscow.
    • Executive VP and Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer for LHC Group Inc. Bruce Greenstein (C) offers an elbow bump as US President Donald Trump reaches for a handshake during a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, 13 March 2020. - Trump is declaring coronavirus a national emergency.
    • Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe elbow bump before the start of the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on 15 March 2020.
    • FILE - In this Wednesday, 8 July 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, offers an elbow to gesture hello as she attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels. European Union leaders will meet face-to-face on Friday, July 17, 2020 for their summit as they try to carve up a potential package of 1.85 trillion euros among themselves. In perhaps the first such major meeting of leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world, the stakes were just too high for attendees not to look one another in the eye.
    • Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) greets a telephonist with an 'elbow bump' during her visit to the Scottish Government-supported Age Scotland helpline in Edinburgh on 18 March 2020. - The British government will on Wednesday unveil a raft of emergency powers to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, including proposals allowing police to detain potentially infected people to be tested.
    • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bump elbows after a hearing of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., 30 June 2020.
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, bump elbows as they attend a lunch with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, 12 March 2020.
    • Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio greet each other by using their elbows before their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, 19 June 2020.
    © REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Ever since the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, it was specific in its guidelines that physical contact between people outside their domicile should be minimised, which, of course, included handshakes. Top political figures, naturally, had to comply too as the disease does not care about social status.

    Greetings are an integral part of people's lives and in most cultures verbal salutes are simply not enough and should be accompanied by special 'rituals', such as handshakes, kisses or bowing. However, the coronavirus pandemic has redefined our habits - and this has also affected top political figures. Apparently, the elbow bump has proved to be the most popular option among politicians around the world. Check out our latest photo gallery to find the proof of that.

    politicians, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    More photos

    • Last update: 15:10 GMT 19.07.2020
      15:10 GMT 19.07.2020

      40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR

      Exactly 40 years ago, the Summer Olympics brought festive crowds and top athletes from all over the world to the Soviet Union’s capital Moscow, becoming the last Olympics until the 2008 games in China to be held in a communist country.

      15
    • Last update: 12:17 GMT 17.07.2020
      12:17 GMT 17.07.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July

      While nations across the globe are continuing to report new cases of COVID-19, and some of them are reporting record daily increases, life still carries on as normal in some parts of our planet, despite the pandemic.

      20
    • Last update: 11:13 GMT 16.07.2020
      11:13 GMT 16.07.2020

      Brightest in Decades NEOWISE Comet Flying High in the Skies

      C / 2020 F3 also known as NEOWISE, a comet discovered on 27 March with the use of NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) reached and survived its closest approach to the Sun on 3 July and until recently had been getting even brighter as it moved closer to the Earth.

      10
    • Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
      Last update: 13:34 GMT 15.07.2020
      13:34 GMT 15.07.2020

      Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member

      According to the robot's maker, its design is meant to help shoppers feel at ease because robots that look too human could make people feel uncomfortable.

      8
