Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option

Ever since the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, it was specific in its guidelines that physical contact between people outside their domicile should be minimised, which, of course, included handshakes. Top political figures, naturally, had to comply too as the disease does not care about social status.
Greetings are an integral part of people's lives and in most cultures verbal salutes are simply not enough and should be accompanied by special 'rituals', such as handshakes, kisses or bowing. However, the coronavirus pandemic has redefined our habits - and this has also affected top political figures. Apparently, the elbow bump has proved to be the most popular option among politicians around the world. Check out our latest photo gallery to find the proof of that.
