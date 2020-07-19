40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/13/1079929070_0:338:3039:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_4459451c46cf94b663b60ce57e392c85.jpg
Exactly 40 years ago, the Summer Olympics brought festive crowds and top athletes from all over the world to the Soviet Union’s capital Moscow, becoming the last Olympics until the 2008 games in China to be held in a communist country.
The 1980 Summer Olympics, also known as the Games of the XXII Olympiad, were held in the Grand Arena of the Central Lenin Stadium, now known as the Luzhniki Stadium, and were the first Olympic Games to be staged in Eastern Europe, and remain the only Summer Olympics to have been there.
Despite the spirit of friendly sports rivalry, the 1980 games were boycotted by 66 nations led by the United States amid the Soviet-Afghan War, although some athletes from the boycotting countries participated under the Olympic Flag.
