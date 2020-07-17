This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079911013_0:48:3298:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_e90f738ebd48b2ff2dac177272fe1504.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202007171079912696-this-week-in-pictures/
While nations across the globe are continuing to report new cases of COVID-19, and some of them are reporting record daily increases, life still carries on as normal in some parts of our planet, despite the pandemic.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a compilation of photos to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening across the globe during this truly extraordinary time.
From protests in Israel, Iraq and Lebanon, and floods in Asia to more positive occurrences such as the Bastille Day celebrations in France and the chance to witness the brightest comet in several decades fly past our planet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)