Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines

The Muang Thong Thani Centre in Bangkok has welcomed visitors to its annual international motor show.
The organisers have been reported as saying that the show is expected to demonstrate Thailand's success in containing the spread of the coronavirus infection. The event has been postponed twice since March amid the pandemic.
Although the situation with the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has improved, organisers says that the number of visitors will be limited this year. In all, 25 car makers, including Ford and Subaru, are taking part in the event.
"This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand’s reputation because the other event organizers will be watching," Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of the head organizer of the event, Grand Prix International (GPI.BK) said, as quoted by Reuters.
