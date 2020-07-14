Register
11:12 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • People wearing face masks are seen near the BMW X6 xDrive30d M Sport during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A model is pictured during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A general view during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A representative of a BMW dealership wears a face mask during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A woman wearing a face mask stands near the Mini Electric during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A staff member cleans a vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A customer sits inside a Lexus LM 300h during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A model wearing a face shield poses with an Aston Martin DBX during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • Models wearing face shields pose with an Audi TT RS Coupe during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A model leans against an Isuzu vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • Suzuki Swift is seen during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A customer sits in a Mazda CX-8 during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • A man wearing a face mask walks between two BMW vehicles during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    • Customers are seen during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Jorge Silva
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079879728_0:23:3071:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_debf0e2d14939851ccb45877dc96f940.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202007141079880573-Girls-and-Cars-Twice-Postponed-Bangkok-International-Motor-Show-Finally-Revs-its-Engines/

    Thailand's annual car show has been postponed twice since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Muang Thong Thani Centre in Bangkok has welcomed visitors to its annual international motor show.

    The organisers have been reported as saying that the show is expected to demonstrate Thailand's success in containing the spread of the coronavirus infection. The event has been postponed twice since March amid the pandemic. 

    Although the situation with the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has improved, organisers says that the number of visitors will be limited this year. In all, 25 car makers, including Ford and Subaru, are taking part in the event.

    "This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand’s reputation because the other event organizers will be watching," Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of the head organizer of the event, Grand Prix International (GPI.BK) said, as quoted by Reuters. 
    Tags:
    COVID-19, models, car show, Bangkok, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
      Last update: 19:25 GMT 13.07.2020
      19:25 GMT 13.07.2020

      A Historic 13 July in 15 Photos: The First FIFA World Cup in 1930

      The first football World Cup was held in July 1930 in the South American nation of Uruguay. In its capital city of Montevideo, in the Estadio Centenario, the teams of 13 nations faced off to determine the best of the best. The final game, between the host country and Argentina, ended in a 4-2 victory for Uruguay and went down in sports history.

      15
    • Last update: 13:17 GMT 13.07.2020
      13:17 GMT 13.07.2020

      From Rap Stars to Turkey Puppets: Most Unorthodox Presidential Candidates

      The US presidential election is still four months away, but things have already taken an interesting turn after the famous US rapper Kanye West surprised everyone by announcing his intention to run for office.

      10
    • The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
      Last update: 08:30 GMT 12.07.2020
      08:30 GMT 12.07.2020

      The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven

      Many people can't wait to get back in the sky after airlines finally reopen, not only tourists but pilots and flight attendants as well because they love their job and we adore them for making the flights not only possible, but also comfortable and even full of joy!

      12
    • Last update: 14:31 GMT 11.07.2020
      14:31 GMT 11.07.2020

      Practice Makes Perfect: Training Routine of Flight Attendants

      Every year on 12 July, flight attendants, who work in one of the most romantic occupations in the world, celebrate their professional holiday - the International Day of the Flight Attendant of Civil Aviation.

      12
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse