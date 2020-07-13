Register
19:49 GMT13 July 2020
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930

    • This archive photo from 30 July 1930 shows an aerial view of the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. Uruguay scored a 4-2 win over Argentina in the World Cup Final. On 13 July 1930, the national teams played the first matches of the world championship: France beat Mexico with a 4:1 score, and the United States defeated Belgium with a 3:0 score. The games were played in other smaller stadiums in Montevideo. (AFP Photo)
    • Players of the French national football team pose for a group photo after lunch on board the Conte Verde liner in July 1930 on their way to Uruguay to participate in the first World Cup. (AP Photo)
    • The World Cup logo, Uruguay, 1930. Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the World Cup Final to win the Jules Rimet Trophy. (AP Photo)
    • José Pedro Cea scored Uruguay's first goal against Yugoslavia.
    • Match between Belgium and the United States at the 1930 World Cup.
    • Ion Lǎpuşneanu (Romania) and Julio Lores (Peru) during the 1930 World Cup.
    • Guillermo Subiabre scores the goal that gave Chile the victory over France at the 1930 World Cup.
    • Undated file photo of the Jules Rimet Cup, awarded to the winners of the World Cup Final, which were held for the first time in Montevideo, Uruguay, 30 July 1930. Uruguay defeated Argentina, 4-2 in the World Cup Final, and the winning team was awarded the Rimet Cup. (AP Photo)
    • Players of the Uruguay national team pose before the final match against Argentina in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 30 July 1930. Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-2 in the World Cup Final. (AP Photo)
    • Argentina national team before the match with Uruguay on 30 July 1930 in Montevideo. (AP Photo)
    • Uruguay's first goal at the World Cup Final against Argentina, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 30 July 1930. Uruguay defeated Argentina 4:2.
    • Frenchman Jules Rimet (left), head of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) presents the World Cup trophy to Dr Raul Jude, president of the Uruguayan Football Association on 5 July 1930 in Montevideo. The trophy will be presented to the captain of the winner team of the first World Cup, organised in Uruguay on 13-30 July. (Only in black-and-white) AFP Photo
    • Uruguay scores during the World Cup Final against Argentina in Montevideo, Uruguay, 30 July 1930. (AP Photo)
    • The opening leather football from the World Cup Final (left) with a ticket to the final game (front) and a programme showing photos (back) of both teams at the Bonhams Auction House, 26 March 2003. (AP Photo)
    • Uruguay's Pedro Cea, Héctor Scarone and Héctor Castro (left to rgiht) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first World Cup Final in Montevideo on 30 July 1930. (STF/AFP)
    The first football World Cup was held in July 1930 in the South American nation of Uruguay. In the capitol city of Montevideo, in the Estadio Centenario, 13 national teams faced off to determine the best of the best. The final game, between the host country and Argentina, ended in a 4-2 victory for Uruguay and became a classic in the sport.

    The story is filled with multiple instances of the mysterious number 13. On 13 July 1930, 13 countries met in Uruguay and engaged in the first football World Cup, organised by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). Teams from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, the US, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Uruguay, Yugoslavia, and Bolivia took part in the historic competition.

    On 30 July, the host country won the final by scoring four goals against their Argentine neighbours. At that time, the football rivalry between Uruguay and Argentina was already a sports classic, and it made it an exciting match. Today, every time the two teams meet, football aficionados all over the world watch the game with baited breath.

