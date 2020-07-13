Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930

The story is filled with multiple instances of the mysterious number 13. On 13 July 1930, 13 countries met in Uruguay and engaged in the first football World Cup, organised by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). Teams from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, the US, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Uruguay, Yugoslavia, and Bolivia took part in the historic competition.
On 30 July, the host country won the final by scoring four goals against their Argentine neighbours. At that time, the football rivalry between Uruguay and Argentina was already a sports classic, and it made it an exciting match. Today, every time the two teams meet, football aficionados all over the world watch the game with baited breath.
All comments
Show new comments (0)