13 July 2020
    From Rap Stars to Turkey Puppets: Most Unorthodox Presidential Candidates

    • US presidential Candidate Vermin Love Supreme (C), a performance artist and activist, makes his way around the SNHU arena with ponies and supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 8 February 2020 during the Democratic Party's 61st Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner.
    • Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May 2015 in New York City.
    • (Files) in this file photo US President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office in Washington, DC, 11 October 2018. Kanye West, the entertainment mogul who urges listeners in one song to reach for the stars, so if you fall, you land on a cloud, on 4 July 2020, announced he is challenging Donald Trump for the US presidency in 2020.
    • A handout image obtained 29 February 2008, shows a puppet called Dustin the Turkey. The puppet represented Ireland in the 2008 Eurovision song contest in May.
    • Mexican Superbarrio Gomez (R) and French SuperChomeur (Superunemployed) pose for a photographer, 17 June at Jules Ladoumegue stadium, northeast of Paris prior to a football match organised by French anti-unemployement unions and associations and played vs the Brazilian People Without Land Movement. Superbarrio was a referee for the match.
    • Fully tattooed Czech artist and drama professor Vladimir Franz poses for a picture during his campaign for the Czech presidential elections on 5 November 2012, in Prague, the Czech Republic. The 53-year-old opera composer announced on Monday, 5 November 2012 that after only a week of campaigning he has already racked up 88,388 signatures to become eligible as the new Czech head of state. The independent candidate is touring his homeland to gather the required 50,000 signatures before the end of the year to run for office.
    • Singer Jello Biafra performs onstage during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on 12 April 2013 in Indio, California.
    • Rapper Waka Flocka Flame attends day 2 of the 2012 BET Awards Radio Room held at The Shrine Auditorium on 30 June 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Candidate for mayor of Kiev, Darth Vader, presents his new office equipped with a space throne to the public at an observation deck near the monument to Vladimir the Baptist.
    • Jonathon Tepes Sharkey is a perennial American candidate and former professional wrestler. He resides in Florida and initially attempted to run for president as a Republican in 2012.
    US presidential Candidate Vermin Love Supreme (C), a performance artist and activist, makes his way around the SNHU arena with ponies and supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 8 February 2020 during the Democratic Party's 61st Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner.
    The US presidential election is still four months away, but things have already taken an interesting turn after the famous US rapper Kanye West surprised everyone by announcing his intention to run for office.

    Being in charge of the entire nation and winning enough support for this purpose is not an easy task, but with enough confidence, and, in some cases, eccentricity, it is worthwhile to give it a shot.

    In the wake of Kanye West's bombshell announcement about presidential aspirations, Sputnik welcomes you to check out other "unlikely" and unconventional presidential candidates that dared to run for the top post in the past in our photo gallery put up especially for you.

