This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a compilation of photos to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening across the globe during this truly extraordinary time.
Nations continue to ease lockdown measures and restart their economies, with people pouring into the streets, parks, and other public spaces in an attempt to make up for time lost during self-isolation.
Besides the coronavirus issue, several parts of the world witnessed Mother Nature's wrath this week, with heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting cities and villages worldwide.
All comments
Show new comments (0)