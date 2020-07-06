My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love: Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/63/1079806324_0:272:2645:1760_1200x675_80_0_0_4f6f94adb3b728750da01ce501a9bc52.jpg
A kiss is a common way of expressing affection and in many cultures it is often used for greeting. In some ancient societies, a kiss was a marker of social status. Politicians are no strangers to smooching and are not afraid to give a peck during public events.
On a cheek or on the lips, friendly, affectionate or awkward - top political figures have delighted photojournalists with all sorts of kisses. Nowadays, even a handshake, let alone a kiss, is a no-go area for some officials as the coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the globe. To remind our readers of some of the most memorable kisses by top politicians, Sputnik team compiled a photogallery - don't miss the chance to check it out.
