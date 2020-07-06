Register
13:14 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love: Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, kisses Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana after Pence's acceptance speech during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, 20 July 2016.
    • The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) kisses chamber chair Anouchka van Miltenburg on the hand before the start of the debate about the calendar for the European Summit on 18 December 2013.
    • An unidentified supporter hugs and kisses Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, left, following his arrival by air in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 February 1959 from London. The man to the right is also an unidentified supporter. Menderes, who nine days before had survived an airplane crash was given a tumultuous welcome by more than 10,000 shouting Turks when his chartered British plane landed at Yeshilkoy Airport. Cheering crowds broke through barriers of police and soldiers and nearly crushed the prime minister in their enthusiasm.
    • Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    • Saudi Arabia's deputy foreign minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah (R), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general, Abdul Latif al-Zayyani, exchange a traditional kiss on the sidelines of a meeting to discuss dialogue between the six-nation GCC and Russia in Abu Dhabi on 1 November 2011.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Nicolas Sarkozy kiss each other upon their arrival at Wilalow Palace on 7 February 2011 in Warsaw for the Weimar Triangle summit.
    • Republican presidential nominee Texas Gov. George W. Bush gives a kiss to Oprah Winfrey after appearing on her show on 19 September 2000 in Chicago, Illinois.
    • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, kisses his granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a campaign event, Sunday, 2 Feb 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa.
    • Russian President Dmitry Medvedev congratulates newly-weds with a kiss.
    • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans before delivering his State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on 13 September 2017.
    • Actor Hugh Jackman (R) and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) kiss on the set of the movie 'The Wolverine' in Sydney on 24 July 2012. The Wolverine sees Jackman reprise his most famous role as the superhero with metal claws and will be shot in Sydney after a 13.2 million USD grant from the Australian government.
    • US President Barack Obama (R) kisses Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) after speaking to the media during a brief joint press conference at her residence in Yangon on 19 November 2012. Obama met Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a historic visit to Yangon aimed at encouraging political reforms.
    • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice greet each other with a kiss.
    • Prime Minister Tony Blair is kissed by Jean Peterson during a visit to Wythenshawe, near Manchester, England, 31 January 2005.
    • Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, left, kisses First Lady Juliana Awada, from the balcony at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2015. Macri promises to usher in an era of more civil discourse and roll back much of the Fernandez administration's spending, that many economists say has brought Argentina to the brink of another financial crisis.
    • Milos Zeman kisses his wife Ivana while claiming victory in the Czech presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, 27 January 2018. The Czech Republic's pro-Russia president won a second five-year term Saturday after beating a political newcomer viewed as more Western-oriented in a runoff vote. With ballots from almost 99 percent of polling stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said President Milos Zeman had received 51.6 percent of the vote during the two-day runoff election.
    • South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in (L) of the Democratic Party receives a kiss from his party member Ahn Hee-Jung (R), who was a presidential candidate contender of the Party, as they gather to watch broadcast of the presidential election results at a park near the presidential Blue House in Seoul on 9 May 2017.
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, kisses Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana after Pence's acceptance speech during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, 20 July 2016.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/63/1079806324_0:272:2645:1760_1200x675_80_0_0_4f6f94adb3b728750da01ce501a9bc52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202007061079807340/

    A kiss is a common way of expressing affection and in many cultures it is often used for greeting. In some ancient societies, a kiss was a marker of social status. Politicians are no strangers to smooching and are not afraid to give a peck during public events.

    On a cheek or on the lips, friendly, affectionate or awkward - top political figures have delighted photojournalists with all sorts of kisses. Nowadays, even a handshake, let alone a kiss, is a no-go area for some officials as the coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the globe. To remind our readers of some of the most memorable kisses by top politicians, Sputnik team compiled a photogallery - don't miss the chance to check it out.

    Tags:
    politicians, kiss
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
      Last update: 11:47 GMT 05.07.2020
      11:47 GMT 05.07.2020

      International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits

      The world celebrates International Bikini Day - one of the hottest holidays, held during the hottest days of the year. But this is not the best time for photo sessions in crowded places, so we're going to show you some beauties from the past, so that you may appreciate their vintage appeal.

      18
    • Last update: 14:14 GMT 03.07.2020
      14:14 GMT 03.07.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July

      While the deadly coronavirus pandemic is refusing to give up ground as nations are anticipating a possible second wave of COVID-19, life is still going on despite the crisis.

      16
    • Last update: 11:56 GMT 02.07.2020
      11:56 GMT 02.07.2020

      Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia

      Genomic studies have revealed that Aboriginal Australians are the oldest known civilisation on Earth, having diverged from Eurasians 57,000 years ago following a single exodus from Africa around 75,000 years ago.

      8
    • Last update: 15:35 GMT 01.07.2020
      15:35 GMT 01.07.2020

      Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat

      As the modern world leans towards the idea of leaving a lesser footprint on the environment with electric cars becoming more popular and separate collection of waste becoming widespread, the Redefine Meat company has decided to make its own contribution to the greater good, inventing 3D-printed meat.

      8
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse