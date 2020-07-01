Register
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israeli start-up Redefine Meat's 3D printer produces a plant-based steak mimicking real beef during a demonstration for Reuters at their facility in Rehovot, Israel June 29, 2020.
    As the modern world leans towards the idea of leaving a lesser footprint on the environment with electric cars becoming more popular and separate collection of waste becoming widespread, the Redefine Meat company has decided to make its own contribution to the greater good, inventing 3D-printed meat.

    The Israel-based company is using 3D meat modelling, food formulations and food printing technology to present their own product for "conscious carnivores," who are seeking to reduce their meat consumption.

    According to the company, the current meat-producing mechanisms are ineffective as just one kilogram of beef requires 25 kg of feed, 20,000 litres of water and produces 22 kg of greenhouse gases. 

    Redefine Meat's products, in their turn, have a 95% smaller environmental impact, no cholesterol, and are more affordable compared with animal meat, the company says.

    meat, Israel, 3D-Printing, food
