Cities Across Russia Celebrate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

The Russian island of Sakhalin was among the first to hold a military parade this year, with over 900 troops and 32 pieces of military equipment taking part.
The parade in Russia’s northern capital of St. Petersburg was held on the iconic Palace Square with some 200 war veterans and Siege of Leningrad survivors attending the event.
Novorossiysk, a southern port city on the Black Sea, held its parade in the Tsemes Bay. The military event showcased the Kasimov small anti-submarine ship, the SB-742 rescue tugboat, and the GS-402 hydrographic vessel, as well as a patrol boat of the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
Five years have passed since Crimea re-joined Russia, with victory parades organised in three cities on the peninsula - Sevastopol, Kerch, and Simferopol.
All comments
Show new comments (0)