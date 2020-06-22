Candlelight Vigils Held Throughout Russia Honouring Fallen Heroes of Great Patriotic War

Register
22 June 2020
    • The inscription made with burning candles We Remember during the Candle of Memory campaign, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the start of World War II, at the Eternal Flame in Victory Park in Kazan.
    • Young participant of the Memory Watch. Eternal Flame campaign in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.
    • Volunteers during the creation of a picture made with candles Fiery picture of the war at the walls of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
    • Volunteers lit 1418 candles on Krymskaya Embankment in Moscow as part of the Memory Line campaign, dedicated to the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War.
    • A man with a child during the international Candle of Memory event, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the start of World War II, at the Eternal Flame in Victory Park in Kazan.
    • Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova during the creation of a painting with candles The Fire Picture of War near the walls of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
    • Candles and flowers at the Eternal Flame on Poklonnaya Hill in memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War as part of the traditional Candle of Memory campaign in Moscow.
    • Volunteers during the creation of a picture made of candles Fiery picture of the war at the walls of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
    • A woman during the international Candle of Memory campaign dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the start of World War II at the Eternal Flame in Victory Park in Kazan.
    • The painting Fiery picture of the war made with candles at the walls of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
    • Volunteers lit 1418 candles on Krymskaya Embankment in Moscow as part of the Memory Line campaign.
    • Participants of the Memory Watch. Eternal Flame campaign in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodviv
    The inscription made with burning candles "We Remember" during the Candle of Memory campaign, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the start of World War II, at the Eternal Flame in Victory Park in Kazan.

    Every year on 22 June, Russia commemorates the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, the anniversary of the day in 1941 when Nazi Germany went to war with the Soviet Union, launching the largest military invasion in human history.

    On the night of 22 June, hundreds of thousands of candles will be lit throughout Russia as part of the "Candle of Memory" ceremony, honouring the 27 million Soviet men, women and children who lost their lives in their country's 1941-1945 war with Nazi Germany, which is remembered as the Great Patriotic War. 

    Due to coronavirus-related social distancing mandates, this year the nation's squares and river embankments are not as crowded as usual. Many will light candles at home and set them by their windows.  

