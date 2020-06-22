Candlelight Vigils Held Throughout Russia Honouring Fallen Heroes of Great Patriotic War

On the night of 22 June, hundreds of thousands of candles will be lit throughout Russia as part of the "Candle of Memory" ceremony, honouring the 27 million Soviet men, women and children who lost their lives in their country's 1941-1945 war with Nazi Germany, which is remembered as the Great Patriotic War.
Due to coronavirus-related social distancing mandates, this year the nation's squares and river embankments are not as crowded as usual. Many will light candles at home and set them by their windows.
