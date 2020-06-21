Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards

Airplanes, zeppelins, busy traffic and crowds of people on the background of historic Moscow buildings - this is how an artist from 1914 saw the Moscow of faraway year 2259.
While we are not quite there yet, some of the aspects of the artist's imagined future are here already, as the traffic in the Russian capital is indeed busy and the population has increased dramatically over the past century.
To travel to the future, while immersing yourself in the past, check out the postcards presented in Sputnik's photogallery.
