12:42 GMT19 June 2020
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June

    • A woman pushes a cart during a protest against racial inequality and calling for defunding the Seattle police, in Seattle’s downtown, Washington, US. 14 June 2020.
    • Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide haircuts to customers inside a salon amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 16 June 2020.
    • A ferry lists on its side at the Padangbai ferry port in Karangasem on Bali on 13 June 2020, after it took on water on 12 June while attempting to dock. Over 60 passengers and crew were rescued from the ferry, which was also transporting road vehicles, including several trucks. No casualties were reported.
    • Members of a commission of authorities and experts led by Governor of Cusco Jean-Paul Benavente visit the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu on 12 June 2020, assessing the new health and distancing protocols in order to reopen it to the public on 1 July.
    • Protesters clash with police in Paris, France during a rally of medical workers
    • US President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, 16 June 2020.
    • Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    • People sunbathing at the Bornitskiye quarries in the Leningrad Region, Russia
    • Priests consecrate a newly built church for the Russian military in Patriot Park near Moscow.
    • A demonstrator holds a placard reading Bolsonaro out, general elections now! during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 13 June 2020.
    • A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with a Brazilian soldier during a protest against the country's Supreme Federal Court, in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 June 2020.
    • Giant panda in the Moscow Zoo prepares for visitors as the restrictive measures in the Russian capital come to an end.
    • This photo, taken on 13 June 2020, shows damaged vehicles and buildings at the site of a deadly tanker explosion near Wenling in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
    • Lebanese anti-government protesters take part in a symbolic funeral for the country in the downtown area of the capital Beirut on 13 June 2020 on the third consecutive day of demonstrations due to a deepening economic crisis.
    • Russian military vehicles travel to Moscow to take part in the Victory Day parade, scheduled for 24 June.
    • Russian Young Army Cadets National Movement rehearsing for the V-Day parade in Simferopol, Crimea.
    • Passengers sit in a Ferris wheel as a rainbow appears during a sunset after a rain shower in Hong Kong on 16 June 2020.
    • People exercise at Inspire South Bay Fitness behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing on 15 June 2020 in Redondo Beach, California, as the gym reopens under California's coronavirus Phase 3 reopening guidelines.
    • Health workers walk out of a mobile laboratory before analysing samples collected during mass coronavirus tests in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, 18 June 2020.
    • People visit Gorky Park in Moscow as the Russian capital eases pandemic restrictions.
    • Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kolkata, India, 15 June 2020.
    • A man rides a bike during a sunset in Moscow.
    • A protester protects himself with a bucket while being hit by a police water cannon in front of a regional prefecture during a demonstration in Nantes on 16 June 2020 as part of a nationwide day of protests to demand better working conditions for health workers.
    • Young women sunbathe on a Yenisei River beach in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.
    • Russian piano legend Denis Matsuev plays in the “Show ON!” Online Concert on Okko.tv
    • Cyclists are seen near beach huts on a pebble beach after France reopened its beaches to the public as it softens its strict lockdown rules amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Cayeux-sur-Mer, France, 13 June 2020.
    • A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 12 June 2020.
    • A fisherman casts his net at sunset in the Shatt Al-Arab River in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on 12 June 2020.
    • Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, walks past a vintage car as she wears cardboard shaped like a house to protect herself from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Havana, Cuba, 16 June 2020. The words on the cardboard read: I am at home. And you?
    A woman pushes a cart during a protest against racial inequality and calling for defunding the Seattle police, in Seattle’s downtown, Washington, US. 14 June 2020.
    This week was marked by another wave of mass rallies across the world - in the US and Europe, thousands protested against police brutality, while various demonstrations were also held in Brazil, Lebanon, and France.

    The world is continuing its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is now rapidly spreading in Latin America. However, in many countries the lockdown measures are being eased, allowing for a return to normal life, with people holding festivals as well as opening parks and restaurants.

    Follow Sputnik to read the most interesting stories and keep up with all the developments in the news flow!

