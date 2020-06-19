This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107966/07/1079660783_0:2:2809:1583_1200x675_80_0_0_bb1c897268252c181f5dcdc47e802c1e.jpg
This week was marked by another wave of mass rallies across the world - in the US and Europe, thousands protested against police brutality, while various demonstrations were also held in Brazil, Lebanon, and France.
The world is continuing its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is now rapidly spreading in Latin America. However, in many countries the lockdown measures are being eased, allowing for a return to normal life, with people holding festivals as well as opening parks and restaurants.
