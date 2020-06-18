Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities

Although most deserts, such as the Sahara in North Africa and the deserts of the southwestern US, Mexico, and Australia, occur at low latitudes, another kind of desert, cold deserts, occur in the basin and range area of Utah and Nevada and in parts of western Asia.
Despite being an integral part of Earth's landscape, deserts are slowly increasing due to irrational human actions and global warming, leading to land degradation.
Check out Sputnik's gallery of the most striking examples of the human impact on nature and the most beautiful photos of the terrifying power of the desert.
