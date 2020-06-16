Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman

North Korean politician Kim Yo-jong, 30, is the director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the ruling Workers' Party and is therefore responsible for her brother's public image. State media recently confirmed that Kim Yo-jong is now in charge of relations with South Korea.
She is considered to be a powerful political figure in North Korea and a right-hand woman to her brother since she has accompanied him on numerous high-level meetings, including the denuclearisation summits with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Given her influence, she has even been nicknamed North Korea's "most powerful woman" by the media.
She also served as an alternate member of the Politburo of the Workers' Party of Korea from 2017 to 2019, and was reappointed to the role in April 2020.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see what else we know about the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
