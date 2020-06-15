Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/66/1079616633_0:260:3149:2030_1200x675_80_0_0_2e79d4faaa3bde418b0c6f059765a7a9.jpg
More than 10 years ago, the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) joined forces with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to pronounce 15 June as Global Wind Day.
The event is dedicated to the informing people about wind energy, its capabilities and on how it can change the world for better.
Events held this day include visits to onshore and offshore wind farms, information campaigns, demonstration turbines being set up in cities, wind workshops and a wind parade.
Sputnik has decided to spotlight the power of wind energy from a different angle - showing how politicians worldwide deal with heavy winds that strike unexpectedly.
