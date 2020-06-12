This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June

In addition to global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, we have seen mass protests against police aggression and racism. These protests were sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis at the end of May. They turned violent quickly, leaving people injured, buildings damaged and cars set on fire.
Despite all this, life seems to be getting back to normal everywhere, with children and adults trying to make the most of sunny weather and warm sea.
