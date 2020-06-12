Register
12:38 GMT12 June 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June

    • Artist performs at the Botero square, as part of an awareness campaign to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Medellin, Colombia, on June 10, 2020.
    • A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    • Two men carry a cart loaded with fresh goods at a street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on June 8, 2020, after the governmet announced the resumption of economic activity, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.
    • A protester with a rainbow umbrella picks up a gas canister as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 8, 2020.
    • Swimmers in Russia's resort town of Sochi on 9 June 2020
    • A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020.
    • Cyclists near the Peoples' Friendship fountain at VDNKH in Moscow on 10 June 2020
    • A woman poses for a selfie at Red Square on a sunny day amid coronavirus outbreak, in Moscow, Russia.
    • Demonstrators react during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 7, 2020.
    • A man wearing a Spiderman costume jumps across Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 8, 2020.
    • A visitor takes pictures of Maneki-neko statues, also known as beckoning cat, at Gotokuji temple in Tokyo on June 10, 2020.
    • Argentine canoeist Sebastian Rossi trains in his girlfriend's pool, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as he prepares for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina June 8, 2020.
    • Horses' hooves during the Chelmsford City Racecourse in Chelmsford, England, 8 June 2020
    • A woman reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant inside a chamber as a precaution against the new coronavirus before entering a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, the capital city has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April.
    • Double-crested cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus) overfly garbage, including plastic waste, at the beach of the Costa del Este neighborhood in Panama City, on June 08, 2020, during the World Oceans Day.
    • A man stands on his head on a paddle board as pollice officers look at him during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside Trump National Doral golf resort in Doral, Florida, U.S., June 6, 2020.
    Artist performs at the Botero square, as part of an awareness campaign to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Medellin, Colombia, on June 10, 2020.
    After a very turbulent spring which was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, summer has finally arrived, bringing us not only hopes for a better life but also a new turmoil.

    In addition to global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, we have seen mass protests against police aggression and racism. These protests were sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis at the end of May. They turned violent quickly, leaving people injured, buildings damaged and cars set on fire. 

    Despite all this, life seems to be getting back to normal everywhere, with children and adults trying to make the most of sunny weather and warm sea.

    protests, George Floyd, COVID-19, pictures, photos
