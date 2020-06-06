Register
06 June 2020
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above

    • A state of emergency was declared in the city after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk - Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river.
    • An aerial view shows people gathering to pay tribute at a makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd, on 3 June 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd who later died, will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, court documents revealed on 3 June.
    • Belarusian shepherd Alexey Usikov, 33, drives a horse-drawn carriage, equipped with a battery, head lights, small potbelly stove, which he crafted out of an old Audi-80 calling it jokingly Audi-40 as he used only a half of the car, in a field near the village of Slabodka, Belarus 28 May 2020. Picture taken with drone 28 May 2020.
    • This aerial photo shows Muslims performing during an Eid al-Fitr prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh in the deeply conservative Aceh province, Indonesia, Sunday, 24 May 2020. Millions of people in the world's largest Muslim nation are marking a muted and gloomy religious festival of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar.
    • Aerial view of Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood, south of Bogota, on 22 May 2020, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Overcrowded neighborhoods and a big population within poverty levels are a big challenge Latin American countries are facing during this global pandemic.
    • An aerial view of a construction worker roofing an apartment home on 27 May2020 in Uniondale, New York. The residential housing project by Garden City developers Engel Burman will provide approximately 150 construction jobs, help address a dire housing shortage, and support the County by retaining young professionals and senior citizens from fleeing the region. Today is the first day of Phase 1 of the states economic reopening plan on Long Island. Businesses that can partially re-open include construction, manufacturing, and in-store pick-up for retail establishments.
    • An aerial view of the rows of headstones at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on 24 May 2020 in Dixon, California. Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. National Cemetery Association have prohibited public Memorial Day events at all memorial sites and has barred the Boy Scouts of America and private groups from doing doing the decades old flag placements at cemeteries.
    • This aerial photo taken on 27 May 2020 shows trucks driving on the Hutong Yangtze River Bridge during a load test in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
    • Protesters walk onto Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, US 3 June 2020. Picture taken with a drone.
    • An aerial view of Michelle Grant hugging her father, Domenick Sileo through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a homemade clothes line during Memorial Day Weekend on 24 May 2020 in Wantagh, New York. It is the first time they have had physical contact of any kind since the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started in late February.
    • The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations that have erupted in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US 1 June 2020. Picture taken with a drone.
    • Pink salt on the shores of Sasyk-Sivash Lake, near the city of Yevpatoria.
    • In this aerial drone view from a drone, a petroleum tanker ship passes through the Aransas Channel to the Gulf of Mexico after being loaded at the Port of Corpus Christi on 25 May 2020 in Port Aransas, Texas. The channel and port are currently being expanded to accommodate VLCCs (very large crude carriers) which will allow larger ships, capable of carrying a greater amount and wider variety of goods, to access the port.
    • Aerial view showing a gravedigger standing at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery where COVID-19 victims are buried daily, in the neighbourhood of Taruma, in Manaus, Brazil, on 2 June 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. - The pandemic has killed at least 375,555 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources. Brazil is the fourth worst-hit country with 29,937 deaths so far.
    • Anapa Dolphinarium in Big Utrish in the Krasnodar Territory. Big Utrish – a small village on the coast of the Northeastern Black Sea, 15 km southward of Anapa, Russia.
    • A municipality worker paints circles as guidelines for social distancing at Dalyan Park during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey 25 May 2020. Picture taken with a drone.
    • An aerial view shows the opening night of a drive-in festival in the southern Athens' suburb of Glyfada on 2 June 2020 as Greece eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). The municipality of Glyfada organised the festival as part of the rules for the protection of public health in a controled area against the spread of the COVID-19.
    • The collapsed railway bridge across the Kola River between the Kola and Vyhodnaya stations in the Murmansk Region.
    • In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    • This aerial view shows the newly delivered temporary residential units in Wilgespruit, Johannesburg, on 28 May 2020. About 70 families have been living for years in the adjacent tented camp, and have now been relocated in the temporary units in time for the incoming southern hemisphere winter.
    A selection of incredibly beautiful photos that show the amazing beauty of our Earth. The uniqueness of the photographs is that all the pictures were taken from a bird's eye view and are not just photos, but indisputable proof of the greatness of the planet.

    These pictures are truly priceless and unique: they give us the opportunity to look at different corners of the globe in a completely new way, to see them in a way that not many people have seen before.

